Over 20 killed, thousands evacuated, flights diverted as floods create havoc in Kerala

Flood-affected people are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The UAE issued a travel advisory to Kerala on Friday after flooding caused by monsoon rain.

The UAE Consulate in Kerala tweeted that citizens should exercise caution and follow safety instructions issued by the local authorities as a result of the floods.

Citizens can contact the UAE Consulate in Trivandrum on 00919087777737 or 80044444.