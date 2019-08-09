Dubai: The UAE issued a travel advisory to Kerala on Friday after flooding caused by monsoon rain.
The UAE Consulate in Kerala tweeted that citizens should exercise caution and follow safety instructions issued by the local authorities as a result of the floods.
Citizens can contact the UAE Consulate in Trivandrum on 00919087777737 or 80044444.
Over 20 people have been killed and 20,000 have been evacuated but exact numbers are still unknown. Kochi airport has been closed until Sunday with flights diverted to other airports in Calicut and Trivandrum.