Dubai: Dubai Metro’s nol card can soon be used to take a ride on Palm Jumeirah Monorail, following the signing of an agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Nakheel.
The signing of the agreement between the RTA and Nakheel was done on the sidelines of the recently concluded MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022 in Dubai, where the RTA signed two more agreements – one with Dubai Investments Park and another with China-owned CRRC Zhuzhou – aimed at enhancing public transport services in Dubai.
“The Palm Monorail’s trip from The Palm Gateway to Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, Atlantis and The Pointe offers visitors an experience to savour the stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and its scenic landscape,” noted Omar Khoory, Chief Hospitality and Assets Officer, Nakheel.
“We are excited to expand the world-class services of The Palm Monorail and are thrilled that it has joined the nol card, which is so popular across the UAE. From The Palm Gateway to Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, Atlantis, and soon The Pointe, the monorail offers a scenic journey that allows visitors to experience breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah and its iconic landmarks. We look forward to welcoming tourists and residents from around the UAE via The Palm Monorail”, he added.
According to Palm Jumeirah Monorail website, a single trip from Palm Gateway station to Atlantis Aquaventure is Dh20; while a round trip ticket is Dh30.
Enhancing Route 2020
The second agreement signed RTA was with Dubai Investments Park aimed at enhancing the operation, maintenance and development work within the protected zone of Dubai Metro’s Route 2020
Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency, said: “We always seeks to enter into agreements that serve its projects, especially those serving public transport riders. Teaming up with the Dubai Investments Park contributes to streamlining the operation, maintenance, protection, improvements, and periodic inspections of the protected zone of Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro.
Omar Al Mesmar, general manager at Dubai Investments Park, added: “The signing of the agreement stems from a solid strategy of the Dubai Investments Park to pursue a futuristic vision that contributes to advancing Dubai’s profile as a global destination.”
Trackless tram system
RTA’s third agreement is with China’s CRRC Zhuzhou to study the feasibility of rolling out a trackless tram system in Dubai manufactured by the Chinese company. The trackless tram system is a modern flexible system that offers cost and energy saving solutions for public transport means, noted Younes.