Dh780m project for access to new retail destination will be ready in 2020

According to RTA, 45 per cent of the construction of the bridges and roads leading to Dubai Hills Mall, at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road, has been completed. Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA

Dubai: Construction work on the bridges and roads leading to Dubai Hills Mall at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road are 45 per cent complete, officials announced on Saturday.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “The project encompasses the construction of 12 bridges spanning 3,700 metres, with a width varying from 11 to 22 metres, in addition to ramps connecting the bridges measuring 2,500 metres.”

The project is undertaken by RTA in coordination with Emaar Properties at a cost of Dh780 million and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020. The main objective of the project is to ensure smooth flow of traffic from and towards Dubai Hills Mall as well as on Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

The new bridges, which consist of four lanes in each direction, will separate the traffic from Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road, leading to increase in the traffic capacity in the area. The existing four lanes of Umm Suqeim Street will be maintained in both directions to ensure a seamless vehicular flow.

“The project covers the construction of internal roads at Dubai Hills Estate to ease the movement of residents of Al Barsha South 1 and 2, and link them with new roads and bridges. Works also include the installation of traffic signals, shifting of utility lines, and landscaping.”

Dubai Hills Mall is one of the biggest destinations developed by Emaar as a joint venture with Meraas. It is an integral feature of Dubai Hills Estate and a destination that complements the development’s residential and commercial community.

Featuring two million square feet of leasable space spread out over two floors, it is home to more than 650 retail and F&B outlets including family entertainment offerings, a Cineplex and hypermarket.