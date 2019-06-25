Dubai’s RTA says cabins will be relocated from near the Gold Cabin to other end of train

The women and children’s cabin in a metro train. Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA

Dubai: The Rail Agency of Road and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to relocate the Women and Children’s Metro Cabin over two months.

The decision to relocate the cabins came in view of the popularity of these cabins, especially during summer holidays, the RTA said.

The cabins will be relocated from the current location near the Gold Cabin to the new location at the other end of the train. The relocation process will be completed by the end of August this year.

“In accordance with its vision of ‘Safe and Smooth Transport for All’, RTA looks out for the comfort of Dubai Metro riders, especially women and children. The Rail Agency has kicked off a field campaign to implement this process, which aims to make the Women and Children cabins in harmony with the new trains’ cabin designs,” said Mohammad Yousef Al Mudharreb, director of rail operation at the Rail Agency.

The agency has launched a three-phase campaign to ensure a smooth relocation process. Phase one aims at creating awareness among metro riders through social media and directional signs. Employees will be at hand to guide passengers and respond to their queries regarding the new changes.

In phase two, posters will be placed on floors and platform screen doors to lead women and children to the new location. Phase three will focus on the completion of the relocation in the existing trains.