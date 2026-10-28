Another public awareness month of October, it happened in a split second this morning from car in front of me. Amid the routine flow of traffic, a small glowing object suddenly emerged from the window of the vehicle ahead. A burning cigarette butt, casually flicked onto the road, danced through the air before disappearing beneath passing cars. While the driver who discarded it may have thought nothing of the act, for those behind, it was an unwelcome and unsettling reminder of how a moment of carelessness can create unnecessary danger.