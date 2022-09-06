Abu Dhabi: Police officers in Abu Dhabi accompanied students on their bus journeys to school this week as part of a safety inspection campaign.
In addition to keeping an eye on the implementation of safety measures, the officers also distributed gifts to the schoolchildren, in cooperation with Emirates Transport, which provides transport to public schools in the emirate.
Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Hamiri, director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the initiative aimed to ensure the implementation of safety measures during bus trips, as well as raise awareness about them among students. Officers therefore called on students to fasten their seat belts during the bus ride, and to carefully board and get off the bus.
Nationwide drive
Al Hamiri said the campaign is part of a series of continuous awareness initiatives designed to deliver safe school transport to all children in the UAE. The official stressed that parents and guardians too play an important role in education students about safety on the roads, other than schools and transport providers.
Major Ahmed Al Muhairi, director of the Public Relations Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said many schoolchildren had engaged with police officers during the bus ride.