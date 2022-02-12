Abu Dhabi: A total of 2,850 motorists were penalised in Abu Dhabi emirate in 2021 for jumping the red light, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Friday.
Highlighting the dangers of this reckless driving behaviour, the authority’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate once again reminded drivers of the hefty penalties imposed for the violation.
Hefty penalties
According to Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment, violators will be fined Dh1,000, and given 12 traffic black points, for jumping the red light. In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, and Dh50,000 will have to paid to release the vehicle from impoundment. The motorist’s driving license will also be suspended for six months. If the impounded vehicle is not released within three months, it will be auctioned off.
Why penalise
Many motorists end up jumping the red light because they are distracted when crossing an intersection. But because this can severely endanger the lives of the motorist and other road users, and lead to tragic consequences, the police said penalties of up to Dh51,000 are imposed on violators. The offence is also classified as a ‘dangerous violation’.
In a video clip shared by the police on social media, an SUV that is legally crossing an intersection in Abu Dhabi collides with a black four-wheeler that suddenly jumps the red light. The police said the accident occurred due to driver inattention.