Station will help passengers connect with Creek Metro station as well as bus services

Mattar Al Tayer, opens the smart floating marine transport station at Dubai Festival City Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: The UAE’s first floating marine station at Dubai Festival City has opened, running abra services to Jaddaf and helping commuters connect with the Green Line of the Dubai Metro.

With a capacity to serve 25 passengers at a time the new station will operate abra services every 10 minutes from 7am to midnight.

The station will help passengers connect with Creek Metro station as well as bus services, integrating different modes of transport.

245000 riders went through the Dubai Festival City Metro Station last year

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened the smart floating marine transport station recently.

