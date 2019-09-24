Motorists travelling from Dubai to Sharjah may face delays on Beirut Road

Dubai: Update: Firefighters extinguished a fire that had broken out in two warehouses in Al Qusais on Tuesday, Dubai Civil Defense said.

The fire broke out in a tyre warehouse in Al Qusais area near the Sharjah border, before spreading to a neighbouring warehouse causing massive, thick and black smoke above Dubai.

Dubai Civil Defense said that they were alerted at 2.31pm and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Al Qusais, Al Hemriya and al Karama fire station went to the fire scene but later more troops from Al Barsha, Ned Al Sheba and Al Mezer joined their peers to control and extinguish the fire.

According to Dubai Civil Defense, the people in the warehouses were evacuated before battling the fire and firefighters were under command of Lt Colonel Mutran Khalil, director of Operations in Dubai Civil Defense.

After nearly four hours, the fire was contained and the cooling process started at 6.35pm.

Colonel Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assistant director for Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defense, was present at the scene of the blaze, leading the firefighters.

Brig Al Mutawa, praised his men for their quick response and controlling the fire despite it developing and spreading to a second warehouse.

"Dubai Civil Defence gained experience from continues training and other fires in the past. Firefighters are ready 100 per cent around the clock," Col Al Mutawa said in a statement.

The fire that broke out and affected two warehouses in the Al Qusais area has been contained, said authorities.

No injuries were reported, they added.

A Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson confirmed that a fire broke out in a tyre warehouse in Al Qusais.

“We were alerted at 2.31pm about fire in tyres warehouse. No injuries [were] reported,” said the spokesperson.

Firefighters from Al Qusais, Al Hemriya and al Karama fire station are still battling the blaze.

Initial report

A fire has broken out in a warehouse in Al Qusais, near the Sharjah border.

Firefighters have reached the spot and are trying to contain the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

Police have cordoned off the area.