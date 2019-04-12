55 licencing plates in all will be available in Sharjah on Saturday

Sharjah: Fifty Five licencing plates comprising, one, two, three, four and five digits will be up for grabs at the Sharjah Police’s upcoming open auction, which will take place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on Saturday April 13.

The event will take place in cooperation with Emirates Auction, who facilitate public and online auctions.

Newly introduced number plates, all from category three include one single-digit plate, four two-digit plates, 15 three-digit plates, 20 four-digit plates and 16 five-digit plates.

The auction will kick off at 5pm, featuring unique numbers, especially eight — the only single-digit number plate — as well as other prominent plates including 17, 99, 23, 177, 900, 1115 and 22222, among other special numbers.

Plates can be viewed via www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading the smartphone application on “Google Play” or the “Apple Store.”