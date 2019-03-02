What you need to know:
- The 7th stage of the tour is taking place today.
- Residents need to look out for road closures.
Dubai: The seventh stage of the #UAETour cycling extravaganza is taking place today, March 2, and residents can expect road closure in some areas of the city.
The Dubai Media Office on Twitter posted a video of the day’s events, alerting residents that the tour starts from Dubai Safari Park and will end at City Walk at an estimated time of 4:40 pm.
The video highlights the the route of the cycling competition today. The 145 kilometre race will pass by key locations such as Dubai Design District, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, the Last Exit and more.
As of now, the cyclists have 60 more kilometres to go and are riding at a speed of 30 to 36 kilometres per hour. The Roads and Transportation Authority of Dubai shared the same video on Twitter, and adviced residents to use the Smart Drive application to find alternative routes.