Shared mobility and future of sustainable urban transport in UAE

Global shared mobility market size to grow from $96.34b in 2026 to $441.48b by 2034
Transport systems are being redefined. Across the world, the emphasis is shifting from vehicle ownership to access on demand. This change is not simply technological; it reflects broader trends in how people live and work, the growing focus on sustainability, and the increasing expectation for convenience and efficiency.
Shared mobility illustrates this shift. The global shared mobility market size is projected to grow from $96.34 billion in 2026 to $441.48 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 21 per cent over the forecast period. These figures signal a lasting transformation in how transport is used and paid for. Mobility is increasingly expected to be available instantly, through an app, and aligned with real usage patterns.
The UAE has embraced this evolution quickly. App-based car-sharing has become a familiar option within the wider transport network, sitting alongside metro systems, buses and taxis. The country’s car rental market alone is forecast to grow from $0.69 billion in 2026 to $1.33 billion by 2031. Growth at this pace reflects a broader shift in behaviour, one where mobility is becoming something people access when they need it.
Proactive government initiatives have been instrumental in accelerating the adoption of shared mobility. The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that public transport, including metro, tram, buses, and marine transport, together with taxis and shared mobility services, served more than 395.3 million riders in the first half of 2025. Pilot programmes for shared school transport, which allow families to book flexible, app-enabled daily journeys, illustrate how digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks are shaping modern mobility.
These efforts align closely with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which emphasises smart, sustainable urban development and the integration of technology into city services. They also support the country’s broader urban mobility and sustainability goals, promoting reduced congestion, lower emissions, and more efficient use of public and private transport resources.
By combining forward-looking policy, and digital platforms the UAE government is creating an environment where on-demand transport solutions can scale effectively.
Flexibility has become a defining feature of modern urban living. Work patterns have changed; schedules are less predictable and services across the digital economy are designed around immediacy. Mobility is following the same path. Paying for access aligns transport with how people already consume entertainment, accommodation and financial services.
Moreover, part of this shift is generational. Younger professionals entering the workforce have grown up with subscription services, app-based platforms and on-demand convenience. Mobility is naturally following this. Recent data shows that 21 per cent of UAE residents aged 18 to 50 now prefer renting vehicles rather than purchasing them. The preference highlights a broader change in mindset.
Tourists are another factor contributing to the growth of shared mobility. Millions of visitors arrive in the UAE each year, seeking transport solutions beyond taxis and guided tours. Instant, app-enabled access to vehicles, with fuel and parking included, allows visitors to navigate the country conveniently and independently, especially as they may not be fully aware of the country’s rules and regulations.
Car-sharing also improves operational efficiency and urban management. Privately owned vehicles typically remain parked for most of the day, whereas shared vehicles serve multiple users and purposes. Higher utilisation reduces the total number of vehicles required to meet demand, frees up parking space, and eases congestion, enhancing overall city efficiency.
Environmental benefits are significant. Studies indicate that car-sharing can reduce emissions by 20–40 per cent, while electrified shared fleets can achieve up to 50 per cent lower lifecycle emissions compared with conventional private vehicles. By reducing the number of vehicles in circulation, shared mobility aligns with the UAE’s sustainability goals, supporting cleaner, more efficient urban transport systems.
Daily travel patterns are evolving alongside these developments. Residents increasingly combine public transport with short vehicle trips to complete daily journeys. On-demand access enables seamless multimodal connections, improving convenience and responsiveness. Businesses are also adopting shared mobility to optimise employee travel, reduce idle fleet assets, and align expenses with actual usage.
Beyond functionality and sustainability, shared mobility provides access to a broader range of vehicles, including premium and luxury models. This flexibility meets the diverse needs of residents and visitors alike.
As cities continue to grow and sustainability priorities intensify, these solutions are poised to become an integral part of the country’s transport ecosystem.
