Sharjah: Air Arabia has announced that it is offering more flexibility to its customers by introducing a new modification fee waiver policy in light of the current travel restrictions and to allow customers the choice of changing travel dates.

According to a press release issued by Air Arabia on Monday, the new waiver policy offers passengers the flexibility to modify their travel bookings without charge and reissuance fees, further underlining Air Arabia’s commitment to providing flexibility and prioritising the convenience of its customers.

Air Arabia customers can change their existing and new bookings made until 31st March, 2020, for travel until 31st December, 2020, up to 72 hours prior to departure. This applies to all flights across the Air Arabia network from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.