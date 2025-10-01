GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai's key roads including Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail

Google Maps shows heavy traffic congestion on major roads in the UAE

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists across Dubai are facing significant traffic delays this morning, October 1, 2025, with major routes experiencing heavy congestion. Real-time traffic analysis confirms substantial slowdowns on key roads, especially for drivers commuting towards the city centre.

Traffic is particularly dense on both Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Drivers should brace for slow-moving conditions on Al Khail Road and in the Al Quoz 4 area as well.

Further congestion is impacting the eastern and northern sectors, notably affecting Ras Al Khor Road, Al Aweer Road, and the Muhaisnah district. A specific bottleneck is reported on the E311 near Silicon Central Mall.

The situation is reportedly severe near Bu Shaghara and Al Nahda. Anyone heading toward Deira must anticipate serious delays, with traffic expected to be heaviest around the Sahara Centre on the Sharjah border.

