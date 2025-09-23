GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on key Dubai routes including E11 and E311 Road

Google Maps shows traffic congestion on roads across the UAE

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Google Maps

Dubai: Commuters traveling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing severe delays this morning, Tuesday, September 23, with heavy traffic reported on several major roads. Google Maps indicates significant congestion, urging drivers to plan their routes carefully and consider alternatives.

The main pinch points include the E44 road towards Al Quoz 4 and the D63 near Dubai Hills Mall, where commuters are experiencing major slowdowns. Traffic is also particularly heavy on the E11 and E311 roads during the morning rush hour.

Within Sharjah, congestion is severe in several key areas, notably near Bu Shaghara, Al Majaz, and the Sahara Centre. Additionally, traffic is backed up in the Green Community Village area, adding to the city's delays.

Drivers are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and be patient. Prioritising safety is essential during this morning's commute.

