UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on Al Ittihad, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Al Khail roads

The usual morning bottleneck between the two emirates is building. Traffic is crawling on Al Ittihad Road (E11) from Al Nahda through Al Qusais towards Deira, while vehicles are also moving slowly on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) through Sharjah's industrial areas towards Muwaileh and University City. Inside Sharjah, traffic is backing up around Al Khan and Al Taawun.