UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on Al Ittihad, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Al Khail roads

Slow-moving traffic reported on major Dubai and Sharjah routes, motorists warned
Dubai: Commuters heading to work on Wednesday morning are facing heavy traffic on several main routes across Dubai and Sharjah, with vehicles moving slowly on key roads.
The usual morning bottleneck between the two emirates is building. Traffic is crawling on Al Ittihad Road (E11) from Al Nahda through Al Qusais towards Deira, while vehicles are also moving slowly on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) through Sharjah's industrial areas towards Muwaileh and University City. Inside Sharjah, traffic is backing up around Al Khan and Al Taawun.
In Deira and Mirdif, motorists are crawling along Airport Road near Al Rashidiya, Tripoli Street near Mirdif and Damascus Street in Al Qusais.
Delays are also building on Al Khail Road (E44) at Ras Al Khor, Meydan and Al Quoz, and on Dubai–Al Ain Road (E66) near Nad Al Sheba.
Traffic is backing up on Hessa Street near Al Barsha and Dubai Sports City, and on Umm Suqeim Road near Al Barsha South. Congestion is growing on Sheikh Zayed Road near Dubai Marina and JLT, and on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Jumeirah Village Circle and Arabian Ranches.
Most of Sheikh Zayed Road is moving smoothly, however, and traffic is flowing well on Emirates Road (E611) near Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City.
Motorists are being advised to plan their journeys in advance, leave extra time and check live traffic updates before setting off.