UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion reported in Deira, Dubai Creek and Sharjah border areas this evening

Closures near Al Mamzar, Al Khan add to congestion on Dubai–Sharjah corridor
Dubai: Commuters across Dubai and the Sharjah border faced a mixed evening on the roads on Thursday, with heavy congestion reported around Deira, the Dubai Creek crossings, and the Sharjah Dubai boundary along Al Ittihad Road (E11).
The busiest stretch this evening is right around Dubai Creek. Roads circling Al Ghurair Centre, Deira Clocktower, and Al Rigga are running red and orange, which makes sense given Thursday evening shoppers and commuters hitting the roads at the same time. The D80 and D78 corridors through Naif and Al Murar are also crawling, with traffic backing up as vehicles funnel toward the creek crossings.
There's also a flagged closure or incident on the water near the Al Seef and Al Maktoum Bridge area, so drivers heading between Bur Dubai and Deira should expect delays. Al Garhoud Bridge or Floating Bridge might be better options if those stay clearer.
Bur Dubai itself is calmer. Al Fahidi, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama show mostly green, so if your route skips the creek entirely, you're in decent shape tonight.
Around Dubai International Airport, traffic is patchy. Parts of E11 near Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 are showing yellow to red conditions, likely tied to evening flight arrivals and drop offs. The surrounding service roads like Airport Road and 66th Street are moving more freely.
Moving toward the emirate border, the Al Qusais Industrial Areas are a mix of green highways and red side streets. The main roads like D93 and D97 are moving fine, but local streets near Madina Mall and LuLu Village are backed up, which is typical for early evening mall traffic.
The real pressure point tonight is the Dubai Sharjah boundary along E11, especially near Al Nahda Park and Sahara Centre. This stretch is showing solid red, and regular commuters already know this corridor tends to be one of the most congested points between the two emirates during evening hours.
There's also a flagged closure near Corniche Road by Al Mamzar Beach and Al Khan, so anyone using beachfront or waterfront routes into Sharjah may run into restrictions. Drivers heading toward Al Nahda, Al Khan, or Al Majaz should plan for a detour or extra time.
Further east, traffic ease up. The stretch near University of Sharjah, Muwaileh, and the Industrial Areas 15 to 17 is largely green, with only light yellow patches near City Centre Al Zahia. As always, conditions can change quickly if an incident happens, so it's worth checking live traffic right before you leave.