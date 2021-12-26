Dubai: Dubai Police have urged drivers to be cautious after an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Sunday morning.
The accident happened on Expo Road before Sheikh Zayed bin Hamadan Road towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
"Accident on Expo Road towards SMBZR before Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamadan Road, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious and use alternative routes," Dubai Police said on Twitter.
The police advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid long delays.