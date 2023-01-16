Dubai: ENOC Group today unveiled a new service station in Al Twar 1, catering to the growing needs of the residential community as well as motorists using Al Quds Street.
Strategically located diagonally opposite a service station, which was inaugurated in collaboration with Dubai Police on Al Quds Street earlier this year, the new service station will meet the needs of commuters on both sides of the same street.
Al Twar 1 is close to Dubai International Airport and is surrounded by popular residential areas including Al Qusais, Muhaisnah and Hor Al Anz with all basic amenities such as schools, parks, hospitals, and banks within walking distance.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we continue to optimise our retail expansion strategy in order to better support the UAE’s retail and energy infrastructure. We are pleased to announce the opening of our new service station in Al Twar 1, which is strategically located diagonally opposite a service station we inaugurated earlier this year, to meet the fuel and convenience needs of commuters on both sides of the same street in addition to the large community that resides in and around the area.”
Features
Spanning 40,006 square feet, the new station features a bridged canopy with four dispenser islands and eight new-generation dispensers with retractable hoses capable to refuel cars with fuel tanks on both sides. It is equipped with six double-wall fuel tanks with a capacity of 12,000 imperial gallons and includes an Electric Vehicle charging station and ZOOM convenience store.
Customers visiting the service station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or when making a purchase at the convenience stores.