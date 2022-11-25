Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have announced that trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers will be banned from entering Abu Dhabi Island during the celebrations of the 51st Union Day and Commemoration Day.
The movement ban applies to all entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge.
Brigadier Mohammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the traffic ban will start at noon on Wednesday, 30th November, and last until 1:00 am, on Sunday, 4th December.
Vehicles of public cleaning and logistics support are excluded from the traffic restriction, he explained.
He added a comprehensive traffic plan will be implemented to include deployment of traffic patrols on all roads and extensive monitoring through smart systems to ensure traffic flow.
He also urged motorists to obey traffic rules to ensure traffic safety.