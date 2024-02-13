Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has announced a traffic diversion on the Saih Shuaib Bridge following a day of heavy rains that lashed different parts of the country.
In an update on their official social media handle, the Traffic and Patrol Directorate advised drivers to take alternative routes.
"Traffic has been diverted from Saih Shuaib Bridge on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Street to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road towards Dubai, so please use alternative routes," the post read.
Earlier, the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced another diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road due to water logging.
"Road diversion at Sheikh Zayed Road in Jebel Ali area due to the water accumulation," RTA said.
"Avoid delays by heading towards Abu Dhabi on Sheikh Zayed and Emirates Road, or coming from Abu Dhabi on Seih Shuaib St. then Sheikh Zayed and Emirates Road,” RTA added.
RTA’s teams are dealing with situation to restore smooth traffic flow.