Ajman: Ajman has recorded a 33 per cent decline in the number of road fatalities from January to August this year, compared to the same period last year, according to statistics released by Ajman Police Traffic and Patrols Department on Friday.
Serious traffic accidents in the emirate also decreased by 26 per cent during the same period, in addition to a decrease in the number of run-over accidents by 24per cent, and a decrease in the rate of injuries by 28 per cent.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, explained that the force is continuously working to implement traffic ands safety initiatives.
Monitoring 'hot spots'
This, he said, helps curb the rate of accidents that result in deaths and serious accidents. He also noted that work has been done to employ artificial intelligence in monitoring roads, and redistributing traffic patrols according to "hot spots" in a number of streets, in addition to intensifying awareness campaigns according to prepared plans, in order to achieve its goals that are consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to make roads safer, with the aim of reducing the rate of accidents and reducing deaths caused by traffic accidents.
Major General Al Nuaimi pointed out that Ajman Police has made efforts to intensify field and electronic traffic awareness for all segments of society.
The force also continues to enhance road users’ awareness and works on preparing road engineering reports, with the aim of expanding the internal and external road network, in cooperation with the strategic partner, the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to enhance road safety in the emirate.
The Ajman Police General Command called on vehicle drivers and road users to abide by the traffic rules on the roads and adhere to the road speed limits, to avoid distractions and stay attentive while driving, in order to protect themselves and others from being exposed to traffic accidents, which results in injuries and loss of life and property, and the long-term negative consequences on society.