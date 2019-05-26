Abu Dhabi: The UAE adopted a ministerial declaration issued at the Annual Summit of the International Transport Forum 2019, ITF, which ended on 25th May in Leipzig, Germany.

The 2019 ITF Summit explored how better transport connectivity can help integrate regions - from local communities and cities to global regions - and enable the achievement of economic, social, and environmental goals.More than 1,000 participants from some 70 countries gathered in Germany to present research, discuss, brainstorm and tackle challenges surrounding how to build a more connected world.

During the summit, which was attended by some 65 ministers and 1,000 participants from over 70 countries, the announcement was adopted by 30 countries to support their overall efforts in key areas, such as infrastructure and transport.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, highlighted the importance of utilising the latest technologies in the transport and infrastructure sectors, which will connect transport networks and achieve regional integration.

During a ministerial session at the summit, Dr. Al Nuaimi noted the UAE's nomination for Category B membership in the International Maritime Organisation, will be confirmed at the 31st session of the organisation's General Assembly, to be held in London at the end of the year.

He also thanked the countries that supported the UAE's nomination for the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, which will be finalised during elections that will take place on the sidelines of the 40th General Assembly of the ICAO, scheduled from 24th September to 4th October 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

The UAE delegation also highlighted the World Road Congress 2019, which will be held in the Middle East for the first time in Abu Dhabi from 6th to 10th October. The congress is expected to witness the participation of 40 transport ministers, over 5,000 delegates, and public and private sectors representatives from over 120 countries.