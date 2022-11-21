Fujairah: Fujairah Police on Monday announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the lead up to the 51st National Day.
The reduction can be availed for two months starting from November 29.
The discount follows the directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to mark National Day.
The move, which covers offences committed before November 26, also includes the cancellation of black points and the value for impoundment of vehicles, Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ganem Al Kaabi, the Chief of Fujairah Police, said.
However, serious traffic violations are not included.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, urged individuals to take advantage of the discount offer and pay off their accumulated fines.
Fujairah is the third emirate to have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines this month.
Earlier, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman police announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.