Dubai: Vehicles using tyres that are more than five years from the date of manufacturing are not allowed on UAE roads, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reminded motorists on Tuesday, following a month-long inspection of cars on Dubai roads.

Field teams from RTA’s Licensing Activities Monitoring Department at the Licensing Agency have been carrying out the campaign. The RTA said vehicles with tyres that have exceeded five years from the date of manufacturing failed the technical test.

“During the field campaign, our teams inspected 7,353 vehicles (3,724 of them were heavy trucks) and issued 128 offence tickets. They also inspected 55 vehicles belonging to driving institutes and found that all their tyres were in a good condition. The teams re-inspected 3,574 vehicles at the testing centres to verify their compliance with the vehicles licensing conditions in general and the soundness of their tyres in particular,” said Mohammed Waleed Nabhan, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Licensing Agency, RTA.

He explained: “The vehicles did not pass the technical test because the tyres have exceeded their lifespan of five years from the date of manufacturing. There were also tyres that were seriously worn out or have cuts. Certain types of tyres were also not fit for use on public roads such as mountain and snow tyres.”

Nabhan noted the campaign was launched “to create awareness among motorists about the stipulations set for tyres and their importance to the public safety rather than issuing offences and collecting fines. Tyres are critically important for the safety of motorists and other road users.”

Fatalities due to faulty tyres

According to RoadSafetyUAE, tyre-related accidents cause around five per cent of the UAE traffic death toll.

“All vehicle tyres must be procured, fitted and maintained properly, considering the taxing climate of the UAE. High temperatures can become a serious problem for tyres, especially if they are not properly maintained. Incorrect inflation pressures, poor wheel balance and alignment also contribute to a reduction in tyre life and safety,” noted Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE.

Safety checklist

RoadSafetyUAE listed the following safety guidelines for motorists to follow to keep the roads safe for everyone:

Use only reputable branded and certified tyres. Avoid fitting tyres which may be substandard and therefore potentially unsafe.

Use the correct tyre type and dimension for your vehicle. Refer to the vehicle owner’s manual or ask for expert advice if not sure.

Check the tyre pressures at least once a month, using a reliable or calibrated gauge. Avoid driving at lower pressures than those recommended by the vehicle manufacturer, because,

It is highly recommended that all four tyres be replaced at the same time, especially on permanent four-wheel drive vehicles to avoid mechanical damage. If only two tyres are replaced on a two-wheel drive vehicle, it is recommended that the new tyres be fitted to the rear axle for vehicle stability and safer handling.

Front and rear tyres may be permutated (commonly called rotated) every 10 000 km or as advised by the vehicle manufacturer, to even out the wear. A wheel balance and alignment check at this time will help the potential life of the tyre to be fully realised, as well as ensure safer driving.

Respect the load and speed capabilities of the tyres fitted to the vehicle by not exceeding them.

Avoid driving over or near hazardous objects that could damage the tyres and make them unsafe or unfit for service, for example, rocks, glass, potholes, kerbs etc