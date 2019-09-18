Abu Dhabi: Two new express bus services will begin operating in the capital from Thursday onwards, the Integrated Transport Centre announced in a statement on Wednesday. According to the transport sector regulator, the first service — X10 — will operate between Mohammad Bin Zayed City and Al Zahiyah area between 6am and 10pm daily. X09, the second service, will run only on Fridays from the Main Bus Station to churches in Al Mushrif area. It will operate between 6am to 9pm, with a half-hour frequency.