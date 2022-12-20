Dubai: Two new bus routes — Route 68 and Route F62 — will start operating from Monday, December 26, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
RTA said Route 68 is a circular bus route that will “support mass transport services to Dubai countryside and rural areas. It starts from Lehbab First Park and passes by Margham, Al-Lisaili and Saih Al Salam.
Route F62, meanwhile, is a metro link bus service that will transport commuters from Nadd Al Hamar and pass by the Dubai Festival City and Umm Ramool to reach the Emirates Metro Station.
New schedule
The RTA will also improve the timetable of 25 other routes, namely: Routes 6, 7, 9, 20, 24, 29, 44, 81, 93, C04, E100, E101, F04, F08, F14, F26, F17, F19A, F19B, F22, F24, F23, F23A, X22, and X28.
RTA noted: “(We are) always keen to expand public bus network coverage and enhance the integration of buses with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. The improvement of public transport means will undoubtedly make public transport the best mobility choice in the emirate.”