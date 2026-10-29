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Truck crashes into safety barrier on Dubai's E611 after driver falls asleep

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash near Dubai Flyover towards Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The driver suffered minor injuries as Dubai Police warned motorists about the dangers of drowsy driving.
The driver suffered minor injuries as Dubai Police warned motorists about the dangers of drowsy driving.

Dubai: A truck crashed into a metal safety barrier on Emirates Road E611 after its driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, prompting Dubai Police to warn motorists about the dangers of driving while tired.

The accident occurred on E611 after Dubai Flyover in the direction of Abu Dhabi. The driver reportedly became drowsy, lost control of the truck and veered off the road before hitting the barrier.

The driver sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene. No further details about the incident were provided.

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Dubai Police said the accident highlighted the risks of driving without adequate rest, particularly when fatigue affects a driver's ability to concentrate and react to changing road conditions.

Fatigue increases accident risks

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, warned that tiredness can affect concentration, slow reaction times and impair decision-making behind the wheel.

He said fatigued drivers may struggle to maintain control of their vehicles, stay within their lanes or respond quickly to unexpected situations. This increases the risk of collisions with roadside barriers and other vehicles.

“Driving while tired or exhausted reduces a driver’s ability to concentrate and respond to sudden situations on the road,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan said.

He added that even a brief loss of concentration could lead to a serious accident, particularly at higher speeds.

Drivers may underestimate how tired they are and believe they can safely complete their journeys. However, drowsiness can affect their ability to react before they realise they are losing control, he warned.

Police urge motorists to stop and rest

Dubai Police urged motorists to get enough sleep before driving, especially before long journeys that require sustained attention.

Drivers who begin to feel tired or drowsy should stop at a safe place and rest rather than attempt to continue their journeys, the force said.

Motorists were also reminded to remain within their designated lanes, follow traffic rules and pay close attention to road conditions.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that recognising the early signs of fatigue and taking a break promptly could help prevent accidents and protect lives.

Road safety awareness campaign

Dubai Police also encouraged motorists to visit Aman Roads, an online road safety awareness platform that provides guidance on responsible driving and highlights dangerous behaviour on the roads.

The platform, available at www.amanroads.gov.ae, offers educational resources to help drivers understand road risks and adopt safer driving habits.

Police reiterated that raising awareness of unsafe driving practices and encouraging responsible behaviour are important steps towards reducing traffic accidents and protecting lives and property.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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