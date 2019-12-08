Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with Reviver Auto Accessories Trading Company for testing digital vehicle plates.
The smart plates can change numbers when authorised, log trips and help monitor congestion, among other features.
The agreement was signed by Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency at RTA and Patrick Allainguillaume, General Manager and Senior Vice President, EMEA for Reviver, the regional office of the US-based Reviver Auto Company.
“These smart plates will be gradually introduced in Dubai on a trial base, and the technology is set to revolutionise the concept of transportation technology, control and safety. The plate plays a key role in connecting modern technologies and systems and is considered a game-changer in enabling government and semi-government bodies concerned with transport safety and security to connect with vehicles,” said Al Ali.
The digital plates can display expiry dates of insurance/licensing and registering details of trips, vehicle and type of driver. The technology eliminates the stealing of plates and vehicles and connects with the paid parking system and toll gates.
“It displays notifications and messages on the plate in case of emergency or accident to slow down or change the route. It enables the display of traffic congestions on the dashboard of monitoring agencies and control rooms, thus eliminating the need for using cameras. The smart plate can connect with networks of different broadcasters, thanks to the multi smart communication capabilities of the plate,” he added.
Allainguillaume said: “We are proud to partner with RTA through the signing of this MoU. The step renders Dubai the first city in the world to implement the digital transformation of the entire vehicle licensing process and sets the base for a digitally connected vehicles platform. The technology enables the digital communication of vehicles and offers motorists unprecedented and growing access to services and solutions.”