Train services on the Red Line of Dubai Metro were briefly disrupted Sunday evening by a technical snag, with peak hour commuters facing significant delays.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted about the snag.
“The RTA announces a technical malfunction on the #DubaiMetro Red Line between Nakheel and DMCC Stations, which is currently being fixed by the team,” the RTA said in a tweet.
Several commuters took to Twitter to update their situation, with some commuters facing delays of more than 30 minutes.
The RTA has urged the commuters to cooperate with the metro station staff by following their instructions when travelling between the stations.