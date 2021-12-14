1.2034839-27587908
Rush-hour traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Dubai. Two accidents on this road on Tuesday morning slowed down traffic. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A traffic accident on Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road caused major delays this morning.

According to Dubai Police, the accident happened after the Muhaisnah Bridge towards Sharjah.

Another accident happened on the same road at 7.23am after Global Village, towards Abu Dhabi, resulting in further traffic delays.

Dubai Police have urged motorists to be cautious and drive carefully.