Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled special offers and premium services to view fireworks on the eve of the New Year 2022 (Friday, December 31) aboard marine transit modes (Dubai Ferry, Waterbus and the Abra).
Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashemi, Director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “The charming moments of watching stunning fireworks at the famed Burj Khalifa and Dubai Festival City as well as the spectacular Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, Blue Water, and the Jumeirah Beach Towers dotting the Dubai Waterfront is bound to bring unforgettable memories to marine transit riders including residents, visitors and tourists.”
Individuals interested in availing this service can call RTA’s toll-free number 8009090 or send an e-mail to wtbook@rta.ae to learn more about the Water Bus, Dubai Ferry and Abra journeys.
Timings, locations and fares
Dubai Ferry will start cruising from 10pm on New Year’s Eve and the journey will continue up to 1:30am of the following day.
The Water Bus and the Abra journeys will start at 10:30pm and end at 1:30am of the following day.
The Abra journey will commence from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of Dh125 for adults, with no fare for children under 2.
Dubai Ferry journeys will start from the Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Al Ghubaiba Station and Al Seef Station (Dubai Creek). The fare is Dh300 for the silver class and Dh450 for the gold class, with a 50 per cent discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (less than two years old).
Abra journeys will start from Al Jadaf Station, Dubai Festival City Station and Al Ghubaiba Marine Station at a fare of Dh125 for adults, and free for children under 2.
Al Hashemi said: “The Dubai Ferry, Water Bus and Abras have special appeal to Dubai’s residents, visitors and tourists, thanks to the picturesque coastal line of the city, which boasts of an array of fabulous tourist attractions such as the World Islands, Nakheel Islands, Dubai Water Canal, heritage destinations and deluxe hotels. The launch of this premium service will add fresh momentum to the marine transit modes during the event.”