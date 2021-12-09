Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified motorists about anticipated delays on 2nd of December Street from Thursday, December 9 to Saturday, December 11.
According to official tweets, delays are expected to persist from Thursday 11:00pm to Saturday 6am.
"A delay is expected on the 2nd of December Street from both directions from Thursday 9 December at 11:00pm till Saturday 11 December at 6:00pm. Please drive carefully and follow the directional signs to reach your destination," the tweet reads.
A delay is expected on Al Wasl Street and Al Mina Street towards 2nd of December Street, the RTA wrote.
Motorists have been urged to drive carefully and follow the directional signs to reach their destination.