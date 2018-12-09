Dubai: Motorists faced heavy backlog on Sunday morning after a number of traffic accidents were reported across the emirate.
A multi-car accident was first reported at 7.30am on Airport Street in the direction towards Cargo Village, affecting motorists going through Garhoud and on to Deira Clocktower.
Motorists and school buses faced more delays on the Dubai-Al Ain Road heading to Ras Al Khor and Nad Al Sheba, with traffic snarls also affecting the areas of Dubai Business Bay.
A third traffic accident was reported at 9am, leaving vehicles stuck in traffic along Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Abu Dhabi bound, after Dubai Sports City.
Slow-moving traffic also affected the areas of Business Bay near Downtown Dubai and Al Khail Road, as two more traffic incidents happened at around 10am.
Dubai Police urged motorists to adhere to the speed limit, obey traffic rules and to be cautious on the roads to prevent any further traffic accidents from occurring. Drivers were also warned to take alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams.