UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on key Dubai routes including E11 and Al Khail Road

Dubai motorists face slow traffic on major routes
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai should anticipate slow traffic on the E311 and E611 roads. Recent updates from Google Maps and Waze indicate a significant buildup of traffic along Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) as drivers head toward Dubai. Key areas experiencing congestion include the E44 and E11 roads, where noticeable delays are occurring.
Heavy congestion is also reported on Al Meydan Road and Al Khail Road. Additionally, Ras Al Khor and Al Aweer Road are experiencing a slow-moving traffic.
The current traffic conditions are notably severe near Bu Shaghara and Al Nahda. Motorists travelling toward Deira are advised to anticipate significant delays, particularly in the vicinity of the Sahara Centre, where congestion may reach peak levels during this time of day.
