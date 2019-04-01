A glacier in the Everest region of Nepal, in the Solukhumbu district some 140km northeast of Kathmandu. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Nepalese carrier Himalaya Airlines has launched three weekly flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Kathmandu, Nepal. Its inaugural flight landed in the UAE capital on Sunday.

Maarten De Groof, CCO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to add Himalaya Airlines to our growing list of carriers operating at Abu Dhabi International Airport. We are eager to introduce new flights and routes to and from Abu Dhabi, in line with our efforts to expand Abu Dhabi’s connectivity and support commerce and tourism within the UAE.”

Himalaya Airlines will use Airbus 320s for the route.

On Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, flights are scheduled to depart from Kathmandu at 8.45pm and arrive at Abu Dhabi at 11.45pm.