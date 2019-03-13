Stay confident and maintain focus on the road when you appear for the driving test Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Fifth time’s the charm

Audrea Pereira, 23, Graphic Designer, Indian

I had to go through five tests to get my licence. While it was a bit frustrating, the instructors at Galadari Motor Driving Centre helped me clear the test. My nerves were hard to control during the road tests and I made far too many silly mistakes that I could have easily avoided. The instructors, however, kept motivating me, making sure that I didn’t get completely disheartened.

I was relieved to successfully clear the test on the fifth attempt. I am grateful for the training I got from the institute as I’m now quite relaxed and stress-free on the road. I think I needed those five attempts to completely get rid of my anxiety.

Learning from errors

Ruqaya H. Al jabary, 21, Civil engineering student, Iraqi

I have been driving in the UAE for almost two years now and it has been a pretty smooth ride so far. While training at a Dubai institute, I failed the assessment test once as I made a critical mistake of driving away while the green light was blinking. Ideally, I should have reached for the brake and slowed down.

This was a very risky thing to do on the road. I learnt from my mistake and passed the test in my next attempt.

Challenging parking test

Guilbert Tecson, 34, Process administration, Filipino

I enrolled for classes at the Dubai Driving Centre and it was a great fun time for me. I made a number of friends during my classes, which made the whole process of learning quite enjoyable and easy to get through. My only struggle was with the parking test. I had to take it four times to clear it. As there were lots of rules and conditions to consider while parking the car, I found these pretty confusing.

I do not drive very often now, but whenever I do I always keep a clear and calm mind.

Confidence is key

Abhirami Prem, 21, Electrical engineering student, Indian

My driving classes at Emirates Driving Institute were quite fruitful. I was yearning for the licence for so long that I was willing to do everything to pass the test on the first attempt. The theory tests were quite simple as I practised questions from the RTA app, which really helped in my preparation.

I remember failing my parking test once because my anxiousness got the better of me when I saw that I was given a new car and not the car I used while training. It was then that the instructor explained that it was critical for drivers to remain confident on the roads as the moment panic set in, they ended up making errors in judgement.

Easy transfer of licence

Satu Matinpalo, 50, Housewife, Finnish

I moved to Dubai around 18 months ago from Finland and got my driver’s licence right away. It was fairly an easy process for me since I had a licence back home and I only needed to transfer it to a UAE licence. I just had to get the eye test done, submit the required documents and that was it.

Driving conditions in Finland are more extreme than the UAE — we go through heavy rain, frosted roads and dense snowfall, so driving in the UAE has been a breeze, minus the crazy traffic.