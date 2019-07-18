Maintenance on roads will be carried out from July 19 during certain times

The busy Al Arouba Street will be temporarily closed to traffic in the direction towards Ajman. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Be cautious of upcoming road works in Sharjah, as maintenance projects will affect two main routes of the city.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MoID) announced on Thursday that temporary road works will affect the service road located under the bridge of Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped. The road upgrade will affect motorists travelling from Ajman to Dubai on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah.

The road closure, according to (MoID) will take place on July 19 from 3am to noon, and from July 20-23 from 1.30am to 5.30am.

Al Arouba Street

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah said that Al Arouba Street will be temporarily closed, affecting drivers heading towards Ajman.

The scheduled road upgrade will be carried out between the areas of Al Ghuwair and Shuwaiheen, and will be carried out from July 22-27 between midnight and 6am.

On its social media accounts, the Sharjah RTA said that temporary diversions will be available to motorists and stressed that the road works are in line with the emirate’s vision to upgrade all major routes in the city of Sharjah.