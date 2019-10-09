Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Update as of 11.50am

Dubai Metro officials said they are still working to fix the technical error affecting train service on Sharaf DG station.

At this time, Dubai Metro is not stopping at the Sharaf DG station.

8.55 am

Passengers faced delays on Dubai Metro's Red Line on Wednesday due to a technical glitch at the Sharaf DG station.

In a tweet, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: "Please be informed that the Dubai Metro service at Sharaf DG metro station is temporarily affected due to a technical error and work is underway to restore the service at the earliest. All other metro stations are operating normally."