10th edition will be marked by events, raffles, contests from November 1-11

Dubai: For 11 days from November 1 to November 11, you will have a chance to win gold, right here in Dubai.

How?

Just take public transport — the Dubai Metro, bus, abra (water taxi), Dubai Ferry and the Dubai Tram. Then you're good to go and win gold bars that will be raffled off for lucky public transport riders.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will on Friday (November 1) celebrate the 10th anniversary of Public Transport Day, which coincides this year with RTA’s 14th anniversary, under the theme ‘Better transport for a better life’.

“The success of the initiative is reflected in improved public awareness of RTA’s modern public transit means such as the metro, tram, buses and marine transport as well as the integration accomplished between these modes,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The 10th edition of Public Transport Day will be marked by events running 11 days from November 1 to November 11.

It will concluding with the fifth anniversary of Dubai Tram on the last day.

Events include a treasure hunt, 2.5km and 5km races on Dubai Water Canal promenade.

Then, there will be raffle draws of gold bars for public transport riders.