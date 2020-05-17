The RTA said drivers will no longer have to display their parking ticket on windshields

A resident uses an older parking metre in Dubai Media City. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/ GN Archives

Dubai: Motorists can say goodbye to paper tickets as parking metres in Dubai have gone paperless.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai confirmed that as of Monday, 18 May 2020, there will be “no paper parking tickets on the vehicle’s windshield”. The project is part of a smart transformation of the Parking Department to meet the needs of road users in line with the RTA's strategic goals: 'Smart Dubai and People Happiness'.

Over a series of phases, the parking machines have been updated to include an interactive touch screen, allowing the customer to enter the vehicle’s information and obtain an e-ticket, saving time and effort. There is also no need to print out the parking ticket, as it is all electronic and connected to the RTA’s system.

The new meters require customers to type their vehicle plate number on the touchscreen, as well as the duration of the parking. Once the details are filled out, users can then decide if they want to make the payment by coins or Nol card.

Paperless tickets

The new parking metres are installed with a touchscreen for users to key in their vehicle's details. Image Credit: GN

The smart parking meters are fitted with interactive touch screens enabling users to enter vehicle details and have their electronic parking tickets issued.

The blue parking metres are paperless, which means that motorists do not have to display their parking ticket on the dashboard.

“Advanced parking meters will be installed over several phases starting from the first quarter of 2020 till the end of 2022. The project is an innovative solution for paying parking fees without the need for a paper ticket," said the RTA in an earlier statement.

“The project comes with upgraded parking meters fitted with interactive touchscreens, enabling users to enter vehicle details and have eParking tickets issued."