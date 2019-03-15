Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General HQ have increased the speed limit on Shaikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street between Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Yalayes Road from 90 to 100km/h as of March 17.

“The decision to raise the speed limit on this sector of Shaikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has been taken after elaborate studies conforming to the Speed Management Manual in Dubai,” said Maitha bin Adai, Chief Executive Officer of the Traffic and Roads Agency.

“The current speed limits are being revised as part of traffic safety studies continuously commissioned by Traffic and Roads Agency on vital roads across the Emirate of Dubai. Lowering or increasing speed limits depends on the road condition and the surrounding environment, in coordination with the strategic partners,” she added.