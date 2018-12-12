Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started issuing Special Nature Driving Permits for driving vehicles and machinery at project sites.
According to RTA, the special permits instead of regular driving licences will help enhance safety for drivers at work sites.
Applications for Special Nature Driving Permits at the locations of projects and commercial facilities can be submitted through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae).
“The objective of issuing these permits is to maintain the security and safety of drivers at both public and private project while working within areas designated in the Permit. The RTA grants these permits after testing drivers at their job sites,” an RTA spokesperson said.
The special permits will be valid for two years at sites operated by private companies, and five years for government-managed sites.
The new permits replace the regular driver’s licence that were earlier issued for these special vehicles and can be renewed upon expiry.
According to the spokesperson, the permits will not be valid for use by entities other than those designated, as each permit will indicate the name, place and employer of the holder.
The RTA has so far issued 596 permits to government and semi-government entities and 673 permits to private businesses.