Dubai: The Dubai Metro commuters can now visit At The Top in Burj Khalifa for a significantly discounted price of just Dh75.

In an exclusive offer, Metro users will now have an opportunity to experience 360-degree views of Dubai from levels 125 and 124 of the world’s tallest building at a discount of around 45 per cent.

The regular ticket price for At The Top is Dh135.

To avail the offer, riders can collect the discount voucher from Dubai Metro stations and present them — along with their Emirates ID — at the ticket counters of At the Top, Burj Khalifa, located on the lower ground floor of The Dubai Mall.

This limited period offer can be availed daily from 9am to 2pm and 9pm to 11pm at select metro stations, a complete list of which can be found on the Burj Khalifa website.

The observation deck on level 124 is a popular attraction, offering breathtaking views of the city and the surrounding emirates from an outdoor terrace. After enjoying views from Level 124, visitors can explore Level 125, which serves as a tribute to Arab arts and culture.