Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to open a new service outlet to enable the renewal of vehicle driver licences at the Dubai International Airport — Terminal 1 (Departure Concourse) in the third quarter of this year, RTA announced on Wednesday.
The plan will be implemented in partnership with the private sector and trusted agents, RTA added.
Ahmed Mahboub, Executive Director, Drivers Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA said: “Eyesight testing is a key requirement of renewing the driver licence. The client is required to visit one of the approved optical centres in Dubai to undergo eyesight testing. Upon clearing the test, the driver licence will be issued or renewed through the available channels. The license will be printed or delivered to the client, depending on the type of channel and the preference selected."
Service hours
The service will be provided initially from 8am to 8pm. But from the start of next year, the service will be available 24/7. The initiative targets travellers and airport staff to facilitate the processing of their transactions, thanks to offering the service at new locations that meet the needs of clients. At the end of the day, the initiative is bound to raise the customers’ satisfaction index.
“Through this initiative, RTA seeks to play a pioneering role in delivering government services that respond to the needs of clients. It is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance social responsibility, simplify customer procedures and support the Dubai Government’s drive to engage the private sector in the delivery of services to all community members,” concluded Mahboub.