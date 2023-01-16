Sharjah: Sharjah Police on their social media platforms today reminded motorists of the January 20 deadline to benefit from the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. Motorists can pay through the app of Ministry of Interior (MOI) or Sharjah Police.
On November 29, 2022, Sharjah police had announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in Sharjah, based on the decision of Sharjah Executive Council and coinciding with the UAE’s ongoing celebrations for the 51st National Day.
The discount covers fines issued before December 1, 2022 and the window for payment is open for 51 days - until January 20, 2023.
Police also issued a decision to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points for the specified period. The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Sharjah, except for serious violations.
The decision comes to facilitate violators in paying off their fines. Sharjah Police also called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.
Sharjah Police urged owners of violations to settle their violations before January 20.
How the fines can be paid
• Through the Sharjah Police website
• Through the Ministry of Interior app, available for Apple and Android devices
• Through the ‘Sahl’ payment kiosks located in shopping malls and public places