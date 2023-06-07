Sharjah Taxi has transported 1.465 million passengers during the first quarter of 2023. The fleet comprises 750 vehicles of various models and brands.
Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi – Osool Transport Solutions, said: “At Sharjah Taxi, we seek to provide innovative services to our customers, placing a premium on passenger comfort and luxury experiences. We continually invest in the latest developments and technologies, in line with the directives of the Emirate of Sharjah in developing excellent services for community members.”
Passenger safety, comfort
Sharjah Taxi offers a variety of vehicle options to suit the varying needs of the community — such as family and women’s vehicles and vehicles for people with disabilities.
They also offer private vehicles at Sharjah Airport, in addition to taxi routes distributed across the Emirate and the eastern regions.
Sustainable transport
“The Sharjah taxi fleet currently includes 364 hybrid vehicles,” said Al Hindi. “As part of our sustainability strategy, we seek to convert 80% of the Sharjah Taxi fleet operating at Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah City into environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles by the end of 2023.”
Smart tech
Al Kindi said Sharjah Taxi has a keen focus on the next phase of expansion into artificial intelligence and smart technologies for the taxi sector, to raise efficiency of performance as well as environmental sustainability for Sharjah through inclusion of more hybrid vehicles in the fleet.
Such moves form part of its strategy to continuously improve customer satisfaction and ease access to comfortable, luxurious, and reliable transport for Sharjah residents and visitors, he said.
Convention
Sharjah Taxi seeks to reach 100 per cent of total fleet conversion to environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles dual-powered by fuel and electricity, in line with the directives of the Government of Sharjah and of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to position the Emirate of Sharjah as a leader in sustainable practices in all sectors.
Sharjah Taxi is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.