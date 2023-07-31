SHARJAH: Sharjah has stepped up efforts to expand the scope of its sustainable sectors, especially public transport, by providing fully electric vehicles and buses to meet the needs of passengers.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has launched 10 fully electric vehicles, in addition to two electric buses with a capacity of 27 passengers.
The authority began its green transition by introducing a fleet of modern and environmentally friendly taxis, which are being constantly modernised and upgraded. It currently owns more than 750 hybrid vehicles that run on electricity and fuel to save the environment. RTA has also approved a fleet of Tesla Model S and Model 3 electric vehicles to be launched soon.
The emirate encourages all members of society to benefit from its massive fleet of public transport buses and electric taxis that operate round the clock and meet the needs of residents in various areas.
In a statement, the Sharjah RTA said that the public transport network serves every residential community, government offices and business district of the emirate providing a convenient, reliable and safe experience to the residents without causing any environmental damage or pollution. This concern for environmental sustainability reflects itself in the emirate transitioning gradually and decisively towards green transport solutions.
Sustainable solutions
The authority’s efforts to provide clean transportation services and reduce harmful emissions can be monitored through its mobile application, Using the Sharjah RTA app, available on Apple and Google Play stores, residents
can check the estimated time of arrival and the number of vehicles around and closest to them.
RTA’s continuous efforts and strategic plans towards the transition to environmental friendly and sustainable transport are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the UAE’s environmental vision.
Sustainable transportation as defined by the United Nations is one of the solid pillars of the sustainable development agenda and an integral part of any step towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and it is also vital in combating climate change.