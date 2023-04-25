Sharjah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, provided support and accommodation to 13 Sudanese nationals who were stranded at Sharjah International Airport.
Transit travelers all, they were stuck in Sharjah as a result of the current events in Khartoum, following the closure of its international airport.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team, said the team followed the movement of the stranded people from the time they arrived in Sharjah from several countries.
He said the team coordinated with charitable institutions and strategic partners such as the Sharjah Charity Association, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, who immediately responded to this humanitarian situation and extended necessary support by providing high-quality hotel accommodation, meeting basic needs and health care until appropriate solutions are found.
Major General Al Shamsi indicated that the team is closely following up with the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah regarding the procedures related to this exceptional circumstances, which necessitated the suspension of air traffic in Sudan, in order to enhance the safety of travelers, and secure their return to their homeland.