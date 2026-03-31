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Sharjah Police warn of traffic accident on Emirates Road

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Authorities also reminded motorists that rainy conditions are affecting roads across the emirate.
Authorities also reminded motorists that rainy conditions are affecting roads across the emirate.

Sharjah Police has reported a traffic accident blocking traffic on Emirates Road from Bridge No. 7 towards Al Rahmaniya Tunnel.

The incident has caused slow-moving traffic in the area, and authorities are urging drivers to remain patient and consider using alternative routes while emergency teams work to clear the scene.

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Authorities also reminded motorists that rainy conditions are affecting roads across the emirate.

Drivers should reduce speed, maintain safe distances, stay alert, and avoid valleys, dams, and areas with flowing water due to the risk of flash floods.

Related Topics:
Sharjah PoliceAccidents

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